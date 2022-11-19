Shehnaaz Gill wins netizens as she fights with security guards for her fans, says 'jo pyaar karte hai...'

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys an army of loyal fans, and the reason behind that is her admiration, and respect towards them. Gill never wishes to disappoint her fans, and she has proved it again by getting into a heated moment with security guards. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant recently attended a press con in Dubai.

After the event got over, several eager fans rushed towards the actress to meet and greet her and capture the memory on their smartphone. Soon a security guard got miffed with fans gathered around Shehnaaz, and he tried to push them away from the actress. At first, Shehnaaz avoided him and continued, but then she lost her cool, and instructed them not to come in between her fans,

Another bodyguard tried to intervene, but Gill continued ignoring them and welcomed every fan with a warm hug and a selfie. A video from the incident got leaked and it went viral. For more than 2 minutes, Shehnaaz acknowledged every fan, and she smiled continually. Once her elevator arrived, Shehnaaz called it off and thanked them for their love. In a strict tone, Honsla Rakh star stated that it's her duty to keep her fans entertained and contained. Gill added, "Jo pyaar karte hai unko toh photo dena hota hai."

Watch the video

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassi Gill. She will even be seen in Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film 100% with John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.