From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

  • Nov 16, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stint in the controversial reality show. Her smile, innocence, and bubbly nature grabbed everyone's attention. The actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has millions of fans now. However, her journey has not been easy, the actress worked really hard to be here. (All Photos: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Today, let’s take a look at her life journey:

Early life

Early life
1/6

Shehnaaz Gil, who was born on January 27 in Punjab, belongs to a Sikh family. She always wanted to be an actor since childhood.

Qualification

Qualification
2/6

Shehnaaz Gill went to Dalhousie Hilltop School, Dalhousie. She graduated from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and has a degree in commerce.

Career

Career
3/6

In 2015, Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2016, she was then featured in Majhe Di Jatti and Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan. She got fame with her music video titled Yeah Baby with Garry Sandhu.  

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13
4/6

Shehnaaz Gill managed to grab everyone’s attention with her innocent talk and her cute smile when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a celebrity participant. She was one of the most famous contestants of that season.

Sidnaaz

Sidnaaz
5/6

Inside Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill became friends with late actor Sidharth Shukla. They became best friends, therefore, their fans started calling them  #SidNaaz. They were rumoured to be dating. Sidharth’s last onscreen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on Dance Deewane 3. 

No turning back

No turning back
6/6

After Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, everyone was concerned about Shehnaaz Gill. But she came out stronger and is now making headlines with her sucess. She is everyone's favourite now. The actress is all set to host a new talk show Desi Vies with Shehnaaz Gill. 

