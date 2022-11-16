From Punjab ki Katrina Kaif to India ki Shehnaaz Gill, a look at inspiring journey of Bigg Boss star

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stint in the controversial reality show. Her smile, innocence, and bubbly nature grabbed everyone's attention. The actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has millions of fans now. However, her journey has not been easy, the actress worked really hard to be here. (All Photos: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Today, let’s take a look at her life journey: