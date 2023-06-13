Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in B Praak’s upcoming song? Here’s what the singer said

Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in B Praak's new song

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her stint in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress entertained the audience with her candid self and though she lost the title, she won the hearts of the audience. The actress has gained popularity over time and enjoys a huge fan following. She has recently started her own youtube channel and hosts a talk show where she invites popular celebrities of B-town. The actress recently interviewed Nawazuddin Siddiqui and fans wished to see them together in a project, now, the actress has finally joined hands with him for a new song.

In an interview with Access Tv, B Praak talked about his new upcoming album and revealed that “We have created that album in 2.5-3 years which has 10 songs. The team has done a lot of hard work and whether that be anyone in the team. From promotions to making the song, everyone has put in a lot of effort.”

The singer further revealed, “The album will be released next month and its second song will release by June end wherein Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together. I think you all will like that song more. Every song in the album is very different and you’ll be able to relate to every song.”

Fans were excited to hear the news and shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Waiting to see Shehnaaz Gill. hope she sings as she is a very soulful singer.” Another fan wrote, “I know if Shehnaaz Gill is there, the song will be the best.” Another wrote, “really excited for the song.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently interviewed Nawazuddin Siddiqui on her talk show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill for his movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra and the fans loved the episode.

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The actress was seen playing the role of Sukoon and impressed fans. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100% directed by Sajid Khan. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who was currently seen in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra will be next seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru which also stars Avneet Kaur.

Read Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she blocked Salman Khan’s number, how she bagged role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan