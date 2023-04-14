Shehnaaz Gill reveals why she blocked Salman Khan’s number, how she bagged role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 is now ready to make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress entertained everyone with her candid self in the reality show and is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie. Recently, the actress revealed how she bagged the role in Salman Khan’s movie.

Shehnaaz Gill appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the entire team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and made a big revelation on the show. While talking about her habit of blocking unknown numbers, the actress revealed she even blocked Salman Khan’s number when he called to offer her the role. The actress said, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me.”

The actress continued to say, “Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on April 21, 2023. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhoomika Chawla among others. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram released in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill also started her own Youtube channel where she hosts her show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actress has by far shot 9 episodes where she interviews celebrities. The actress is winning hearts with her candid self and will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s next directional titled 100% which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.

