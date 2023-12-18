Headlines

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in real jail surrounded by dangerous criminals: 'Woh Khidki mein...'

Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in a real jail surrounded by dangerous criminals

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

As the release date of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Dunki nears, the cast released an interesting video sharing BTS moments from the movie’s shoot adding to the excitement of the movie. SRK also heaped praise on his co-star Vicky Kaushal. 

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture from their shoot in London. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu could be seen wearing a bride’s dress while Shah Rukh was seen wearing a tuxedo and standing in jail while Rajkumar Hirani was directing them. 

Recalling shooting that scene, Rajkumar Hirani said, “This is a jail scene. When I used to see English films, I used to think, their jail is different from ours. I thought if I get a chance, I would like to shoot in their jail. And that dream got fulfilled.” 

He added, “That was a real jail and prisoners were also there.” Shah Rukh Khan added, “Those criminals were dangerous.” Taapsee Pannu further added, “The building we were shooting in, they were actually there and after intervals, they were peeping from the windows and screaming.” Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious reply to this. The actor said, “I thought they were fans.” 

Not only this, in the video, Rajkumar Hirani also unveiled the song Banda which introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s Hardy in Dunki. The filmmaker also revealed that the story is inspired by some true events which are also added in the film.  Netizens also showered love on the video. One of the comments read, “Only this man can make history.” Another wrote, “The film is going to be a bigger hit than Jawan, Pathaan.” 

Dunki marks Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever collaboration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21. The film will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar which is set to release on December 22.

