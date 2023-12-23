Shah Rukh Khan says he feels more comfortable playing his age, being 'age honest' in Dunki: 'Since I look young...'

Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he is more comfortable playing characters closer to his age, he drew a comparison between his roles in Dunki and in Jawan.

Dunki featuring Shah Rukh Khan hit theaters on Thursday, however, it received mixed reviews. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Recently while speaking to the director of the film, SRK revealed being 'age honest' in Dunki for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he is more comfortable playing characters closer to his age, he drew a comparison between this role and his character in Jawan. He said, "I am 58 now and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, ‘in-your-face’ kind of character. I won’t call it a caricature, but it was an over the top old person. In this (Dunki), he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been ‘age honest’ for the first time in Dunki. It’s more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible. It’s not a conscious effort, but I am comfortable playing my age and others. Since I look young, people don’t want to give me older roles.”

During the discussion, Rajkumar Hirani revealed he finalises actors after writing the script. But he broke this rule for SRK, he said, "I decided whatever the character is, we will (him and SRK) work together.”

Talking about his break from acting, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Actually, I didn’t take a break for 4 years. Honestly, I thought in the one-to-one and a half years that I have distanced from myself. An actor needs to be very close to himself. But films are so big and huge sometimes that you get carried away, not in a bad way, but people forget their own experiences in daily life. So I just wanted to stay with myself."

He added, "So I thought, I should sit for 6-8 months and to be honest, I didn’t have any film either. I don’t sign films in a hiatus. I don’t stress about which film should I sign next. I am a little lazy internally. I think I took a break for 1 year and then the pandemic hit, so that stretched to 4 years. There was no concerted effort or thought process behind it."

He further added how he spent his break and said, "I watched a lot of films during that break of every genre. Normally we don’t get time to watch films because we are on set. I thought there were certain films that I liked a lot but the audience didn’t, so I should do that zone’s films and try to make it better. So there were thoughts like these. And the bottom line for every actor is how many people we can entertain. The box office numbers do give happiness business-wise but I think every creative person in the film industry wants how much was I able to entertain. So I am very happy, that this year I was able to entertain so much. For me, to end my entertaining year with Dunki is the biggest high for me and I think it will entertain the audience a lot. It might entertain so much that I can again take a break for 2-3 years."