Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: ‘It will speak such…’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he won't make Jawan 2 or Pathaan 2 and talks about his upcoming movie Dunki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:33 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today and hours after the teaser of his upcoming movie Dunki was released, the actor was seen sitting with his fans to talk about the film. 

During a fan event in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the reason why he will not make Jawan 2 or Pathaan 2 and also promised that Dunki will entertain the fans more than Jawan and Pathaan. 

The actor said, “It’s very easy for me to make Jawan 2. I can call Atlee today and he will happily make it. I don’t want to do that. I want to make a new cinema for all of you.” 

He added that his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani will speak volumes and said, “Dunki itna entertain karegi, as a matter of fact, I do feel, a lot of people will be entertained more than Jawan and Pathaan.” in another video, the actor also revealed that it took 2-3 years to make Dunki. Dunki marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Christmas. 

The actor unveiled the much-awaited teaser today and shared it on Twitter, he wrote, “Sharing the teaser on X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honor to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas."

Talking about Dunki, Mukesh Chabra said to Humans Of Bombay, “Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharo main dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years. It’s such a beautiful story and the best combination with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Usse bada combination mujhe lagta nahi kisi industry main hoga. Film industry main toh bilkul nahi. Dono apne game main top pe hain. Dono ek saath aa rahe hain toh kamaal ki baat hai.” 

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22. The film is all set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar this Christmas and will be Shah Rukh Khan’s third film in a year after Jawan and Pathaan.

