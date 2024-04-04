Twitter
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's worst film didn't release for 10 years, he quit due to controversial kiss scene, refused to promote it

The worst film of Shah Rukh Khan's career isn't Zero, RaOne, or Guddu, but one that was delayed for 10 years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan in Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke
Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most successful actor in Hindi cinema over the last 30 years. The only other leading stars who have managed to have a similar impact are the other two Khans – Salman and Aamir – as well as Akshay Kumar. One of the major reasons for his dominance has been his consistency where he has seldom given bad films. Yet, there are a few blemishes on his career, and the worst is one film the star would want to forget

Shah Rukh Khan’s worst film

Filmed in 1994 but released only in 2004, the forgettable film called Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke is the lowest-rated film in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film has an exceedingly low IMDb score of 3.1 out of 10. It was almost universally panned by critics when it released. The reason for the film being so bad is that it was made over 10 years with the final shoot taking place with a new cast and new story, making the two parts of the film almost unrelatable.

Why Shah Rukh refused to promote Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

Directed by Birendra Nath Tiwari, Ye Lamhe Judaai Ke initially also starred Raveena Tandon, Navneet Nishan, Divya Desai, Mohnish Behl, and Kiran Kumar. The filming began in 1994 and was almost completed when as per reports, Shah Rukh and Raveena had a falling out with the director over a kiss scene the latter wanted in the film. Reports say that as a result of this, both the stars quit the film and it entered production hell. In 2003, Tiwari revived the film, hoping to bank on Shah Rukh’s stardom. He cast new actors – including a young Rashami Desai – and finished the film with a tweaked storyline. The film eventually released in April 2004, just three weeks before Main Hoon Na and months after Kal Ho Naa Ho. It was the golden phase of SRK’s career and the star did not promote the film. It bombed at the box office, and was promptly relegated to a footnote in the actor’s acting journey.

