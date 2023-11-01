Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to follow Jawan 'prevue' model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Dunki's first asset, initially believed to be the teaser, will be released on November 2 on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year – Dunki – will release ahead of Christmas. The buzz for the film is unprecedented given the success of the actor’s two previous films – Pathaan and Jawan. While many are hoping that Dunki will follow in Jawan’s footsteps and be a hit, the buzz is that the Rajkumar Hirani film may be looking to emulate Jawan in more than just the box office.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh’s birthday, the film’s first asset will be released. While it was earlier being called a teaser in media reports, we have learnt that the final ‘terminology’ used for it may be something entirely different. Shah Rukh’s previous release Jawan had followed something similar when its first asset was called a prevue and not a teaser. In fact, the clever choice of the name created further buzz for Jawan as many were curious about the new-sounding word. It even led to a surge in search queries for prevue on major search engines.

But, as of now, the film’s makers have not revealed what Dunki’s first glimpse will be called. That will be revealed all in due time, on Shah Rukh’s birthday. It is being speculated that it will be called something unique and is bound to be heart-warming like everything else in Rajkumar Hirani’s world of films.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Hirani. The two were originally supposed to work together 20 years ago in Hirani’s debut Munnabhai MBBS but the actor turned it down. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and features Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance. The film’s title derives its name from the ‘donkey route’ used by illegal immigrants. The plot is based on immigration.

Dunki will be releasing in theatres on December 22 with an overseas release a day before that. The film will be clashing with Prasanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar, a pan-India action film also releasing on December 22.

