Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan: 'Will have to learn...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to a viral video of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans in yet another edition of ‘ask me anything’ sessions on Twitter on Tuesday. The Ask SRK session saw the actor taking up fan queries about his life and career and also use his wit to answer some rather inane and silly questions as well.

One of the questions from the fans involved a recent viral video that showed Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja seemingly dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, a song picturised on Shah Rukh in his most recent release Pathaan. Sharing the video, the fan asked, “Say some words Pathaan dance.” Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh said, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan appears in the end credits of Pathaan and is picturised on Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, along with a number of backup dancers. The song has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar with dance choreography by Bosco Martis.

Pathaan, which released on January 25, marked Shah Rukh’s comeback as a leading actor after a four-year hiatus. Since its release, the film has broken virtaully every box office record in the history of Hindi cinema. The film saw Pathaan break his romantic hero type and play an action hero successfully for the first time in his career. The film and the actor’s performance were praised by critics.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film faced several protests and calls for boycott before its release but the controversies did not affect its box office performance. Shah Rukh has two other films lined for release this year – Atlee’s Jawan in June and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December.

