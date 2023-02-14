Shah Rukh Khan reveals his first-ever Valentine's Day gift to wife Gauri Khan 34 years ago, fans praise his simplicity

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan treated fans to a Valentine’s Day ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter on Tuesday. The actor fielded queries in this edition of his Ask SRK session and responded about a wide variety of things, ranging from films to personal life.

Keeping in with the Valentine’s Day spirit, a fan referred to Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan and asked the actor, “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam?” Sharing the tweet, Shah Rukh replied, “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think.”

Fans appreciated the actor’s candid response and the simplicity of his gift. “So cute ...Some Love stories life forever,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “The journey from #Plastic to #Pathan is truly a reflection of hardwork hardwork n only hardwork.” Another tweet read, “That is so simple and pure. That’s why fans love you.”

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a leading actor last month after a four-year hiatus. His most recent film Pathaan, which released on January 25, has since broken virtaully every box office record in the history of Hindi cinema. The film saw Pathaan break his romantic hero type and play an action hero successfully for the first time in his career. The film and the actor’s performance were praised by critics.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is already the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is on course to cross the Rs 1000-crore barrier. The film faced several protests and calls for boycott before its release but the controversies did not affect its box office performance. Shah Rukh has two other films lined for release this year – Atlee’s Jawan in June and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in December.