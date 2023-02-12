Old video of Shah Rukh Khan helping Gauri Khan work out, shooting action scene for Karan Arjun makes fans nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan

Amid Shah Rukh Khan's grand comeback with the blockbuster Pathaan, fans got nostalgic after filmmaker Pan Nalin dropped rare footage of SRK from his early days.

The Indian-born French filmmaker uploaded a short documentary based on the life of Shah Rukh Khan. The video shows glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan's crazy fan following, getting mobbed by fans while he was driving. The feature also captured SRK giving a quick exercise tutorial to his wife, Gauri Khan. Then, the video quickly takes us into the professional front of the actor, and we can see Khan shooting an action sequence for Rakesh Roshan's blockbuster Karan Arjun (1995).

Here's the rare video

This short was a part of Pan Nalin's project to celebrate 100 years of cinema. In 1996, several young filmmakers were invited from 100 countries to come together and celebrate the 100th year of the invention of cinema and pay tribute to Auguste Lumière-Louis Lumière, also known as The Lumiere Brothers. For the project, each filmmaker was asked to pick their favourite star for their short. Nalin approached his friend SRK, and he made this feature. According to the Twitter handle Cinema Rare, this footage is never been seen before in India.

Speaking about SRK's latest film Pathaan, Siddharth Anand's directorial has breached Rs 900-crore mark worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film Pathaan is unstoppable, the film earned more than Rs 900 crore on day 17. As per the reports, the film earned Rs 557.76 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk.com report, Pathaan collected Rs 343.24 crore worldwide and Rs 557.76 crore in the country. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is elated with the blockbuster success of Pathaan and credits director Siddharth Anand for creating a fun, good looking and technically forward action film. Khan will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki