Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Delhi professors dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' as Pathaan crosses 1000 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan might be busy with back-to-back film shoots with Jawan and Dunki, but he did take out time to react to a viral video of Delhi University Professors dancing to Pathaan's blockbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. In the viral video, teachers of Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University could be seen shaking a leg on the recently released song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar.

Reacting to the viral video, Shah Rukh shared the same on his social media profiles and captioned the dance video saying, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them."

For the unversed, the viral video was first shared by the Department of Commerce, JMC, on Instagram. The clip began with a bunch of students grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in the amphitheater of the college. In a few seconds, the students were joined by four stylish professors dressed gracefully in sarees.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, on Tuesday, also zoomed past the fabled Rs 1,000 crore gross worldwide becoming the first Hindi film to breach this milestone in phase one of its release. Pathaan, on its fourth Monday, saw a solid jump again at the box office. It collected Rs 1.25 crore net in India (Hindi - Rs 1.20 crore, All Dubbed versions - Rs 0.05 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $45.94 million in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 516.92 crore (Hindi - Rs 498.95 crore, Dubbed - Rs 17.97 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 1000 crore (India gross - Rs 623 crore, overseas - Rs 377 crore).

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia.