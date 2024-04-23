Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian Innovator Tackles Cloud Storage Complexity: Vikranth Etikyala's Multi-Cloud Solution

India successfully test fires 250 km strike range air-launched ballistic missile Crystal Maze-2

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Live Score: DC eye major win against GT in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Effective home remedies to lower uric acid levels

Tasty Indian dishes that are extremely rich in calcium

Indian players with best bowling figures in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

Produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, 2 States was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Finally, Arjun Kapoor played the male leading role opposite Alia Bhatt.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 09:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from 2 States
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Helmed by Abhishek Varman in his directorial debut, the 2014 film 2 States recently completed its ten years of release on April 18. The romantic drama, based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 bestselling novel of the same name, starred Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles. 2 Sates was produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Before Arjun Kapoor was roped in for the film, 2 States was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, who was the producer Sajid and author Chetan's first choice for the role. After the Omkara actor rejected the film due to unknown reasons, the film was offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Vishal Bhardwaj was associated with 2 States as the director then and since he and Khan had creative differences over the film, the actor declined the role. Even Ranbir Kapoor was also approached, but he too declined the film. Eventually, Karan Johar came on board as the co-producer and suggested Arjun's name.

Sharing how he was first shocked at hearing the Gunday actor's name and later realising his mistake, the producer Sajid Nadiadwala said at the trailer launch of the film in 2014, "Look at the journey the film (2 States) has taken. It started with Saif Ali Khan green-lighting the project. Then Shah Rukh Khan and later Ranbir Kapoor. After that, Karan Johar came to me saying let’s make it with Arjun Kapoor and I fell off my chair. However, when we started making the movie and I saw the final product, I thought Karan was right in his judgment. I am proud of Arjun because I have seen him grow. I know his dad (Boney Kapoor) and mom (Mona Kapoor) very well. I am extremely proud of him for the way he has worked in films until now."

Talking about how he had creative differences with Shah Rukh Khan over the film, Vishal Bhardwaj told Mid-Day in 2023, "We had differences over the setting of it. I wanted to set it up not in a college but in a bank. That’s where we were not agreeing with each other." After King Khan's refusal, Vishal also stepped away from the film and was replaced by Abhishek Varman, who had assisted Karan Johar on the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.

Apart from Arjun and Alia, 2 States also starred Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in supporting roles. The film was a commercial success as it earned Rs 105 crore net in India and Rs 175 crore gross worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed a memorable soundtrack for the romantic drama with tracks such as Mast Magan, Chaandaniya, Offo, and Locha-E-Ulfat.

READ | Meet actress, who started career as a boy, played Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen's son, now OTT star, her net worth is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kollam Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

Meet actor, once civil servant, first marriage to actress from royal family failed, remarried after 10 years, is now...

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance makes massive Rs 100000 crore record, becomes India’s first company to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement