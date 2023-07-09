Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki's digital rights sold for whopping sum of Rs 155 crore: Report

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki announcement video/File photo

After starring in the year's biggest blockbuster Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his next two films this year. The first of them is Jawan, whose prevue release date has been locked as Sunday, July 10, close to two months before its theatrical release on September 7. Three months after the Atlee directorial, Shah Rukh will be back on the big screen in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki, which arrives in theatres on December 22, before the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Now, as per the latest reports, Dunki has already earned Rs 155 crore as the film's OTT rights have been sold for this whopping sum to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned JioCinema. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "This is the biggest deal in the history of Indian Cinema for a film released in a single language. It has got a lot to do with the brand of Rajkumar Hirani coming together with the brand of Shah Rukh Khan."

"Two of India's biggest global icons are coming together to create a film that is expected to create a global impact, which has in turn resulted in the biggest post-theatrical deal of all time. Rs 155 crores is a huge sum but the SRK x Hirani combo deserves this and a lot more. The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix", the source further added.

cre_Trending

Dunki marks Rajkumar Hirani's return to direction after five years as the filmmaker has previously given blockbusters in the form of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai with Sanjay Dutt, 3 Idiots and PK with Aamir Khan, and Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor. From reinventing the values of Mahatma Gandhi as Gandhigiri in Lage Raho Munna Bhai to questioning the religious faiths through an alien in PK, Hirani's films always carry a social message and Dunki will be no different.

The upcoming film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady, takes its name from the slang word for Donkey Flight, an illegal method or a backdoor route adopted by immigrants to enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries after years of failing to enter the target country via legitimate means. As per reports, Dunki is the story of Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan set to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan after Dunki: Repor