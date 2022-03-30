Shah Rukh Khan poses with fans after finishing Pathaan shoot in Spain, photos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have wrapped up the shooting schedule for their upcoming actioner 'Pathaan' in Spain. King Khan has always been known for his humility and generosity and it proved yet again when the superstar posed with his fans in the European nation as seen from the latest photos doing rounds on social media.

SRK looked extremely sexy and handsome sporting his long hair and wearing a blue shirt with ripped jeans as the 'Swades' actor happily stood with his fans for the pictures. Earlier, several leaked photos from the film's shooting in Spain had gone viral on social media.



Meanwhile, SRK had recently set the internet on fire when he flaunted his chiselled body and washboard abs from 'Pathaan' look. He had captioned the picture as "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…." referring to his ongoing promotional campaign 'Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh' for Disney+ Hotstar.



Shah Rukh's family including Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan had reshared the same photo on their social media handles. While Gauri had captioned it as "Loving the Pathaan vibe" with a red heart emoji, Suhana had written, "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses".

Coming to the upcoming Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, romantic-comedy 'Chennai Express' in 2013, and action-comedy heist film 'Happy New Year' in 2014. Alongside the loving reel life couple, the film also stars John Abraham.

Set to release on January 25, 2023, 'Pathaan' is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who intends to make it 'the biggest event film of India'. Anand's last release turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in 2019, 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He has earlier helmed films like 'Bang Bang', 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'.