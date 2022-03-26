Shah Rukh Khan flaunts washboard abs, drops photo of his 'Pathaan' look

Shah Rukh Khan has set Twitter on fire. The actor has shared his chiselled body look, and it has spread like a fire. The Don actor posted the image as a thread, mocking famous social media apps, and calling himself unstoppable. Khan's latest picture actually gives a closer look at his upcoming film and titular character Pathaan. This is first time Shah Rukh posted his character look on social media. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…."

Check out the tweet

Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…. pic.twitter.com/vzk8C1JOUf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 26, 2022

Well, as we said, Khan's latest picture is spreading like a wildfire on the internet. His fans can't stop gushing about his muscular look. One of his fan said, "@iamsrk bas har hafte ek aisi pic daldeya karo. Meri gym motivation kabhi khtm nahi hogi." While another user added, "Bhai bhai aag lga rhe ho aap har jaghe pe @iamsrk." A netizen called him his inspiration and said, "A man that refuses to age! You look so amazing Shah - an inspiration to us all. Love you." Another netizen said, "Pathan ko rokna muskil hi nahi na munkin hai." Multiple netizens called him "Badshah of Bollywood," and this certifies the fact that Shah Rukh will always be a king for his fans.

From the moment Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released their upcoming film Pathaan's teaser, the excitement for the film is going up every other day. Now, as the team is busy shooting the film, another set of photos have been leaked from the sets. In these photos, we get a closer, clear look at Shah Rukh's character and his chiselled physique. It seems like Deepika will also turn up the heat on-screen, as she's looking hot in a yellow bikini.

'Pathaan' will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, romantic-comedy 'Chennai Express' in 2013, and action-comedy heist film 'Happy New Year' in 2014. The upcoming actioner is being helmed by Siddharth Anand and it will hit big screens on Republic Day 2023.