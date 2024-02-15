Twitter
Headlines

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

'Unko laga ki Sonia Gandhi...': Prakash Jha recalls Raajneeti being denied censor certificate, Congress objecting to it

Meet man who donated huge amount for Ram Mandir, BJP has chosen him for Rajya Sabha, his massive net worth is...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today

Meet India’s richest teacher, took Rs 50000000 salary cut, first pay was just Rs 5000, he now earns Rs…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

5 foods to avoid before your gym session

Batters who've remained not out with highest individual ODI scores

Superfoods that instantly boost energy and beat fatigue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Tom Cruise's rumoured girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, 25 years younger than him, Russian socialite, was married to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he did during his four-year break from films.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to big screens in 2023 with three blockbusters, Pathaa, Jawan, and Dunki and now fans are awaiting his next. Recently, he attended the prestigious event World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai and was the only Indian apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, where he talked about his break from films after 2018. 

In the interview, which took place in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the four-year gap by Richard Quest, to which Shah Rukh said, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learned to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learned perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

He further added, "I was glad that my family didn’t tell me, ‘Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films.’ I’m glad that they turned around and said, ‘As good as your pizzas are, your films are better’. They were very encouraging, especially my children and my team. I’d become indulgent. I’d started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted." 

He admitted that he had 'stopped listening to what audience wanted' and said, "I used to go where there were thousands and lakhs of people waving at me, but I wouldn’t hear or feel what they wanted to see out of me. So I went and did a film about a vertically challenged guy, I did a film about a manic, psychopathic fan, but no, people just like to see me giving hope and happiness and love, so let’s get back to that." 

Shah Rukh Khan starred in several big budgeted failures like Fan, Zero, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, after which he went underground after 2018 and it was only in 2023 that he came back to spread his magic on the big screen with the three blockbusters, starting with Pathaan which collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide, followed by Jawan that collected Rs 1160 crore worldwide and ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which collected 454 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Basant Panchami 2024: 5 traditional yellow-coloured food recipes to make on this day

Meet man who donated huge amount for Ram Mandir, BJP has chosen him for Rajya Sabha, his massive net worth is...

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

Meet Paramjit Singh, man who gave CSK Skipper Dhoni his first sponsorship, he lives in...

Meet son of poor farmer who studied under tree, now owns Rs 185458 crore firm, is one of richest Indian with net worth..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE