Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he did during his four-year break from films.

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to big screens in 2023 with three blockbusters, Pathaa, Jawan, and Dunki and now fans are awaiting his next. Recently, he attended the prestigious event World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai and was the only Indian apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, where he talked about his break from films after 2018.

In the interview, which took place in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the four-year gap by Richard Quest, to which Shah Rukh said, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learned to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learned perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

He further added, "I was glad that my family didn’t tell me, ‘Listen, your pizzas are better than your films, stop making films.’ I’m glad that they turned around and said, ‘As good as your pizzas are, your films are better’. They were very encouraging, especially my children and my team. I’d become indulgent. I’d started becoming too innovative. I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted."

He admitted that he had 'stopped listening to what audience wanted' and said, "I used to go where there were thousands and lakhs of people waving at me, but I wouldn’t hear or feel what they wanted to see out of me. So I went and did a film about a vertically challenged guy, I did a film about a manic, psychopathic fan, but no, people just like to see me giving hope and happiness and love, so let’s get back to that."

Shah Rukh Khan starred in several big budgeted failures like Fan, Zero, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, after which he went underground after 2018 and it was only in 2023 that he came back to spread his magic on the big screen with the three blockbusters, starting with Pathaan which collected Rs 1050 crore worldwide, followed by Jawan that collected Rs 1160 crore worldwide and ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which collected 454 crore worldwide at the box office.