Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan nominated for Best International Feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024

It's a moment of pride for India as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan secures a nomination in the prestigious Best Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

HCA, on Thursday night, unveiled its extensive list of nominations for 2024, drawing from a global pool of contenders. Among the acclaimed titles in the running for categories like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Animated Feature, and Best Feature are standout films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Jawan, Killer of the Flower Moon, John Wick, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, alongside numerous other top-grossing releases from 2023.

It's a moment of pride for India as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan secures a nomination in the prestigious Best Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024. Among its global contenders are remarkable films like Anatomy of a Fall from France, Concrete Utopia from South Korea, Fallen Leaves from Finland, Perfect Days from Japan, Radical from Mexico, Society of the Snow from Spain, The Taste of Things and The Teacher’s Lounge from France and Germany respectively, as well as The Zone of Interest from the United Kingdom.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Nayantha marking her Bollywood debut as the leading lady. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance and Sanjay Dutt also makes a cameo in the film's climax. The director Atlee himself is seen for a few seconds in the Zinda Banda song.

Jawan is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 as it has earned above Rs 1100 crore at the box office worldwide. It is also the highest-grossing Shah Rukh Khan film, just above Pathaan which was also released this year. Dunki, his third release of 2023, is expected to break the box office records of both Jawan and Pathaan.

 

 

 

