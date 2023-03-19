Shah Rukh Khan gives warm hug to Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray at their wedding, netizens find video ‘wholesome’

Shah Rukh Khan-Alanna Panday

Social media influencer and model Alanna Panday tied the knot with long-time beau Ivor McCray at her Mumbai residence on March 17. The model’s wedding was a star-studded function that was also attended by the romance king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri Khan. A video from the wedding, in which SRK can be seen hugging the bride and groom is going viral.

On Saturday, a new video of Shah Rukh Khan was shared on Reddit hugging the bride Alanna Panday, and Groom Ivor McCray. SRK could be seen wearing a black tux whereas Gauri Khan dazzled in a green gown. In the video, The Pathaan star and the bride shared a warm hug, while she whispered in his ears, “Thanks for coming.” The actor also planted a kiss on her forehead and then went on to hug the groom and blessed the couple by patting his hand on their heads. Gauri was also seen hugging the bride in the video.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen shaking a leg with Alanna Panday’s mom Deanne Panday who is a wellness coach and wife Gauri Khan at the wedding. The actor seemed to be enjoying himself at the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans couldn’t get enough of him and found the video to be ‘wholesome’ and the comment section was filled with wishes to get a hug from the superstar. One of the comments read, “SRK looks like he gives the best hugs.” Another fan wrote, “Plain happy vibes this video gives off.” Another comment read, “Alanna looks so beautiful and happy. I could feel the warmth of SRK’s hug through that screen.” Another wrote, “Sooo wholesome!”

Alanna Panday who is the daughter of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday shared the wedding pictures with her husband Ivor McCray on Instagram and wrote, “Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan who recently impressed fans with her comeback film Pathaan has an exciting lineup of movies planned. The actor will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati. The film was scheduled to release in June but as per reports, it has been postponed to October. He will also make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

