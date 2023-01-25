Search icon
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space in Pathaan has fans going wild in theatres: 'Tiger owning Pathaan'

Within a few hours of Pathaan's release, over-excited fans leaked one of the major highlights of the film. Spoilers Alert!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Salman and SRK in Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has opened up with a thunderous response from the FDFS itself. Fans have flocked to the theatres, and they have even leaked one of the crucial moments of the actioner. Over-excited fans couldn't wait and they gave away a spoiler about Salman Khan's extended cameo in the film. 

For the unversed, Pathaan is aimed to kickstart YRF's Spy Universe. Tiger (Salman Khan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War) come together with Pathaan to protect the country from enemies. In Pathaan, Salman makes his entry as Tiger in a 10-minute action-packed sequence. Glimpses from the scene is already out, and fans are hailing it as 'best scene' from the film. A user leaked the scenes as photos, and wrote, "TIGER literally owning #Pathaan in the entire scene and @iamsrk could do nothing, but see him brutally overshadow him in the movie." Major spoilers ahead.

Here's a glimpse of Tiger and Pathaan

Earlier, another fan leaked an action scene from Pathaan. Despite multiple requests from the team Pathaan, people leaked such crucial elements of the film on social media. 

Here's another still from Pathaan screening

Fans and the Bollywood industry are all excited about the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to release on January 25, 2023 - tomorrow. However, we bring a piece of sad news for fans as the latest reports claim that several websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyme4wap, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld, and Vegamovies have leaked Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan online even before its release. If this is true and the film does leak online, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film may suffer huge losses, in crores of rupees. 

