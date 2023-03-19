Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor opens up on working with Jr NTR in NTR 30, says, 'I manifested it'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her excitement about working with Jr NTR in her Telugu debut NTR 30

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on working with Jr NTR in NTR 30, says, 'I manifested it'
Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR/File Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with the movie NTR 30 which also marks the 30th film of Jr NTR. The filmmakers shared a poster of the actress confirming her to play the lead in the movie. The actress too shared it on her Instagram account to share the news with her fans on her birthday. Janhvi recently talked about working with Jr NTR and shared her excitement.

Janhvi Kapoor shared her excitement about sharing screenspace with Jr NTR for her Telugu debut at India Today Conclave 2023 and said, “Literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

The actress continued to reveal that she manifested working with Jr NTR and said, “I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I wanted to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learned to be always positive and do my work. That is the moral of the story.” 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects lined up for the year. Other than NTR 30, the actress will be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The actress also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkumar Rao in the pipeline.

Talking about Jr NTR, the actor got mobbed by fans at the airport as he returned back to India after the Oscars ceremony. After impressing fans globally in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actor will be next seen in his 30th film NTR 30 helmed by Koratala Siva is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

