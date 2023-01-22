Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan calls Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after his 'who is Shah Rukh' statement amid Pathaan protests in state

The Pathaan star called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma a day after he said 'who is Shah Rukh Khan, I don't know him'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

On Sunday, SRK called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed concern about the ‘incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film’, a day after the latter’s ‘who is Shah Rukh Khan’ remark.  Biswa took to Twitter and informed about the same.

CM Biswa tweeted, “Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents.” 

For the unversed, as per the PTI report, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed.”

For the unversed, Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan have been facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film. When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

The Siddharth Anand actioner is set to release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Releasing a day ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger in the film. The adrenaline-pumping actioner is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War. (With inputs from PTI)

rEAD|'Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him and his film Pathaan,' says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

