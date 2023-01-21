'Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don't know anything about him and his film Pathaan,' says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Credit: SRK-Himanta Biswa Sarma/Instagram

‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan,’ said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma when media persons raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened.

As per the PTI report, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed.”

For the unversed, Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film Pathaan have been facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film. When reporters told him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, Sarma said that the people of the state should be concerned about Assamese and not Hindi films.

He said the Assamese film Dr Bezbarua - Part 2, the first directorial venture of late Nipon Goswami, will be released soon and ‘people should see it’.

Coming back to Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand actioner is set to release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Releasing a day ahead of India's 74th Republic Day, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo as the spy agent Tiger in the film. The adrenaline-pumping actioner is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War. (With inputs from PTI)

