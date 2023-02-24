Selfiee Twitter review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar-starrer 'feel good film,' Emraan Hashmi its 'soul'

Selfiee

Selfiee Twitter review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer comedy drama Selfiee has been released after much anticipation, and Kumar's fans are celebrating the film. Although there are netizens who have criticised the film as 'stale comedy,' a few others are calling it a feel-good entertainer.

Among the reviews, there are netizens who have praised Emraan Hashmi's comeback into mainstream cinema. He is even been called the 'scene-stealer' and even the 'soul of the film.' A few filmgoers even stated that they have watched the film in a near-empty cinema, but they are hopeful that the film will certainly pick up with word of mouth.

Here are the reactions

Review - #Selfiee

Rating - 3.5*/5



“Pure family entertainer”



Selfiee is GENUINELY a GOOD FILM

Verbal Spat between #AkshayKumar & #EmraanHashmi is the SOUL of the film,Emraan shows his Power While Akshay brings down his Power.



Fan vs Celeb goes Good

Ginti ke 6 log hain theatre me

#SelfieeReview#AkshayKumar balances #SELFIEE from the word ‘Go’. He is funny & impressive. #EmraanHashmi was OK. Actresses didn’t have much to do. 1st half was fine, 2nd half dragged. Songs were forced. Camerawork was good, editing could’ve been better. Good dialogues

— Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) February 24, 2023

Sumit Kadel reviewed the film and wrote, "#SelfieeReview 3.5 stars. #Selfiee is an Heartwarming Entertainer. Tussle between a Star & his fan fronted with Solid Drama, emotions & Humor. #AkshayKumar is Brilliant while Emraan is soul of the film. Director @raj_a_mehta. Made a good film for family audience.

