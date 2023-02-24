Search icon
Selfiee Twitter review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar-starrer 'feel good film,' Emraan Hashmi its 'soul'

Netizens have pointed out that Selfiee is a welcome change from Akshay Kumar, who is going through a dull phase in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Selfiee

Selfiee Twitter review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer comedy drama Selfiee has been released after much anticipation, and Kumar's fans are celebrating the film. Although there are netizens who have criticised the film as 'stale comedy,' a few others are calling it a feel-good entertainer.  

Among the reviews, there are netizens who have praised Emraan Hashmi's comeback into mainstream cinema. He is even been called the 'scene-stealer' and even the 'soul of the film.' A few filmgoers even stated that they have watched the film in a near-empty cinema, but they are hopeful that the film will certainly pick up with word of mouth. 

Here are the reactions

Sumit Kadel reviewed the film and wrote, "#SelfieeReview 3.5 stars. #Selfiee is an Heartwarming Entertainer. Tussle between a Star & his fan fronted with Solid Drama, emotions & Humor. #AkshayKumar is Brilliant while Emraan is soul of the film. Director @raj_a_mehta. Made a good film for family audience.

Another user wrote, "#Selfiee is a feel good family entertainer. Smart writing, tussle between the fan and star is exciting to watch. Slight humour with emotions fits right to the audience. @akshaykumar and @emraanhashmi's duo is amazing. 3.5 stars. #SelfieeReview." One of the user wrote, "#SelfieeReview. #AkshayKumar balances #SELFIEE from the word ‘Go’. He is funny & impressive. #EmraanHashmi was OK. Actresses didn’t have much to do. 1st half was fine, 2nd half dragged. Songs were forced. Camerawork was good, editing could’ve been better. Good dialogues." Selfiee is the second collaboration of Akshay Kumar and director Raj Mehta after Good Newwz (2019). The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. 

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Urvashi Rautela hints at 'getting lit' ahead of her 29th birthday, netizens say 'Rishab bhaiya ki taraf...'
