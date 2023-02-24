Selfiee box office prediction day 1: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's film to open at Rs 3 crore, half of Shehzada's opening

Selfiee/File photo

Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, was released in the theatres worldwide on Friday, February 24. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty are paired opposite Emraan and Akshay's characters in the film.

Despite the presence of Akshay Kumar and being a solo release, Selfiee has taken an extremely low opening at the box office. The makers also ran a huge promotional campaign, a part of which included various celebrities such as Salman Khan and Ram Charan making Instagram reels on its song Main Khiladi, the remixed version of the 1994 track Main Khiladi Tu Anari featuring Akshay himself with Saif Ali Khan.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, Selfiee is expected to collect Rs 3 crore on its opening day. It is exactly half of what Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada earned on its opening day last Friday. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, which took an opening of Rs 6 crore, also faced a clash with the Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which itself took a slow start and collected only Rs 8.50 crore. A major reason for these films' low opening has also been Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which continues to attract audiences to the theatres since its release on January 25.

Talking about Selfiee, Akshay Kumar plays the Bollywood star Vijay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi plays an RTO officer Om Prakash Aggarwal. The superstar and his superfan collide with each other when Vijay needs to get a driving license urgently and Om asks him to come to the RTO office so that he can simply get a selfie with him.

It is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play the superstar Hareendran and the Motor Vehicle Inspector Kuruvila Joseph, respectively. The original is streaming on Prime Video with Hindi subtitles.



