Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter review: Netizens hail Kartik Aaryan’s performance in romantic drama, call it ‘blockbuster’

Kartik Aaryan impresses fans with his performance in Sameer Vidwans' 'blockbuster' movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s blockbuster Jodi is back to entertain the audience with their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama has finally hit the theatres today and fans can’t stop praising the performances of the actors in the movie. 

Sameer Vidhwans’ musical romantic film opened to a positive response from the audience who can’t stop praising Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the movie. The fans are in love with Kartik and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in the movie and can’t stop gushing about it. 

One of the tweets read, "A Dhamaka is always waiting #KartikAaryan. Seems like the audience is successfully connected with the film Comedy + Emotions = A perfect Kartik Aaryan film & people are Sau Takka ready for it!

Another fan wrote, "#satyapremkikatha was a must watch and biggest fan of the romantic genre is my favorite with comedy, emotion, and family drama. @TheAaryanKartik is amazing and his acting was like SRK in KKHH. @advani_kiara is fabulous." 

Another tweet read, "Every girl's dream lover - Sattuuuu I love you @TheAaryanKartik This is the best love story I have seen in recent times  #MustWatch @advani_kiara you look sooooo beautiful @SidMalhotra is so lucky to have you is fabulous." 

Another Tweet read, " #SatyaPremKiKatha blockbuster loading! The reviews are coming is extraordinary and trust me this movie a definitely a blockbuster 150 crore nett loading." 

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Ritu Shivpuri among others. The songs of the movie are being loved by the audience and the film has hit the theatres today (June 29).

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Anurag Basu’s  Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wherein he will be retaining his role as Rooh Baba. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer and will share the screen with Ram Charan in S Shankar’s political thriller movie.

