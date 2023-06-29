Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter review: Netizens hail Kartik Aaryan’s performance in romantic drama, call it ‘blockbuster’

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha Twitter review out

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s blockbuster Jodi is back to entertain the audience with their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The musical romantic drama has finally hit the theatres today and fans can’t stop praising the performances of the actors in the movie.

Sameer Vidhwans’ musical romantic film opened to a positive response from the audience who can’t stop praising Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the movie. The fans are in love with Kartik and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in the movie and can’t stop gushing about it.

One of the tweets read, "A Dhamaka is always waiting #KartikAaryan. Seems like the audience is successfully connected with the film Comedy + Emotions = A perfect Kartik Aaryan film & people are Sau Takka ready for it!"

A Dhamaka is always waiting #KartikAaryan.

Seems like audience are succesfully connected with the film Comedy + Emotions = A perfect Kartik Aaryan film & people are Sau Takka ready for it!

ABOUT LAST NIGHT AT PREMIERE. #SatyaPremKiKatha in cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/CkkQXC1NaS — its_kartikaaryan (@itskartikaaryan) June 29, 2023

Another fan wrote, "#satyapremkikatha was a must watch and biggest fan of the romantic genre is my favorite with comedy, emotion, and family drama. @TheAaryanKartik is amazing and his acting was like SRK in KKHH. @advani_kiara is fabulous."

#satyapremkikatha was a must watch and biggest fan of romantic genre is my favourite with comedy, emotion and familydrama. @TheAaryanKartik is amazing and his acting was like SRK in KKHH. @advani_kiara is fablous (1/3) — Charmi Sangoi (@CharmiSan24) June 29, 2023

Another tweet read, "Every girl's dream lover - Sattuuuu I love you @TheAaryanKartik This is the best love story I have seen in recent times #MustWatch @advani_kiara you look sooooo beautiful @SidMalhotra is so lucky to have you is fabulous."

Every girl's dream lover - Sattuuuu

I love you @TheAaryanKartik

This is the best love story I have seen in recent times #MustWatch@advani_kiara you look sooooo beautiful @SidMalhotra is sooo lucky to have you #SatyaPremKiKatha #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/GBxqLZ5W8w — Nivedita Banerjee (@Nivi_Banerjee) June 29, 2023

Another Tweet read, " #SatyaPremKiKatha blockbuster loading! The reviews are coming is extraordinary and trust me this movie a definitely a blockbuster 150 crore nett loading."

#SatyaPremKiKatha blockbuster loading!



The reviews are coming is extraordinary and trust me this movie a definitely a blockbuster



150 crore nett loading #KartikAaryan #SatyaPremKiKathaReview pic.twitter.com/r8RjoQKDL1 — Khurram SRK (@Khurramsha64863) June 29, 2023

OH MY GOD! Thank God for #SatyapremKiKatha, my belief in Bollywood's magical and pure love stories is revived! I thought we could only do romance with comedy but surprisingly the star of comedy, #KartikAaryan is here to prove you wrong as an even bigger and better, loverboy!! pic.twitter.com/YANUPxAAaY — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) June 29, 2023

#SatyaPremKiKatha

Interval

It's really good.

Discusses some serious topic.

For sure a blockbuster.

Hats off to @sameervidwans for your vision.#KartikAaryan is stupendous along with #KiaraAdvani . pic.twitter.com/pZUAqSHylh — Varad khanvilkar (@Varad1508) June 29, 2023

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Ritu Shivpuri among others. The songs of the movie are being loved by the audience and the film has hit the theatres today (June 29).

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wherein he will be retaining his role as Rooh Baba. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Game Changer and will share the screen with Ram Charan in S Shankar’s political thriller movie.