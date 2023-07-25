Headlines

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's film Satyaprem Ki Katha is running successfully in theatres. Sajid Nadiadwal revealed that the film earned Rs 125 crore worldwide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan has collected Rs 125 crore worldwide. Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram and penned a thank you note. He wrote, “Pure love has taken over all hearts Worldwide! Thank you for the love! #SatyaPremKiKatha Running Successfully in theatres.”

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The romantic drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani along with Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Along with romance and drama and chartbuster songs, the movie also delivers a social message and is being loved by the audience. Released on June 29, the actors’ performances in the movie received appreciation from the audience and made the film a success. 

Kiara Advani has become one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood after delivering back-to-back hits with Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the recently-released Satyaprem Ki Katha. Even on the personal front, Kiara is also enjoying one of the most blissful phases of her life, post her marriage to actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara met Sidharth back in 2021 while shooting for their critically acclaimed movie, Shershaah, and got married in February this year. During a recent interaction with Film Companion, the actress opened up about how her husband has helped her become more ambitious in life.

Kiara Advani revealed she has become more ambitious after getting married to Sidharth Malhotra. When asked if her husband has any influence in her becoming more ambitious, she revealed that he has helped her become more relaxed. She added that her conversations with him have made her understand that she is capable of much more.

Kiara Advani was quoted as saying, "Somehow I think post-marriage, ambition has come into my life. I do feel like there is a platform now and there is an opportunity for me to go beyond what is expected of me. He (Sidharth) has helped to make me more chill. It's nice to have a partner who is also in this field. Actually, he has nudged me to be like you are capable of much more."

 

