'Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan': Shubman Gill waves after fans chant 'Sara-Sara' in video from India vs SL match

Credit: Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

On Sunday, Shubman Gill created history and became the fifth Indian and youngest ever to score a double century in an ODI match. During IND vs NZ, he hits back-to-back centuries in the third ODI.

Meanwhile, a video from India vs Sri Lanka is going viral on social media in which fans can be seen chanting ‘Sara-Sara’ when Shubman Gill arrives at the boundary. The video of the same is going viral on social media. The video has been shared by cric posting on Instagram, and netizens are reacting to it.

One of the social media users wrote, “Bhabhi h to mje lenge h.” The second one said, “Sara India is happy.” The third one said, “Sara Tendulkar ya Sara Ali Khan hai bhai kon hai muje batav.” The fourth one said, “The way he ignored these guys…..” The fifth one said, “Sara be like:-is liye mai bolti thi wicket kiper bn jao.”

The sixth one said, “Shubhman gill khud confuse ho jata hoga konsi sara ki baat kar rhe hai, mera toh 2 ke saath chala hai.” Another said, “Gill was blushing inside.”

For the unvered,aAfter decimating Sri Lanka in their previous assignment, Team India locked horns with the Black Caps in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Gill's impressive performance set the tone for the match, and the Indian side will be hoping to carry this momentum into the rest of the series.

Gill achieved his third ODI century in the 30th over of the Indian innings, surpassing the ODI records of veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan and former India skipper Kohli. In a remarkable feat, Gill has become the fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs for Team India in the 50-over format, achieving the milestone in just 19 ODI appearances - five innings quicker than Kohli.

Read: IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 1000 runs in ODI history