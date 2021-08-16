Sara Ali Khan wishes dad Saif Ali Khan on his birthday, shares adorable photo with baby Jeh Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor

As Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today, wishes poured in for the actor from his friends and family. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who celebrated her birthday on August 12, shared two photos from her festivities to wish her father on his special day.

Taking to Instagram Sara shared two adorable photos. In the first picture, Sara and baby Jeh can be seen looking at each other as Kareena Kapoor holds him in her arms. The trio poses as Saif keeps their arms over their shoulders. While Kareena was dressed in a blue and white maxi, Sara was dressed in a white top paired with but jeans and Saif donned a white kurta-pajama.

In the second photo, Sara and Saif are posing together while holding a cake and pink balloons with ‘happy birthday Sara’ written on them. They are standing in the verandah of Saif’s new house.

Also read Kareena Kapoor shares photos from Maldives vacay to wish Saif Ali Khan on his birthday, feature Jeh and taimur

While sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday Abba Thank you for being my superhero my smartest friend the best conversationalist the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems Love you.”

Fans wished Saif Ali Khan and also gushed over baby Jeh’s cuteness. “Mashallah so cute,” wrote one user while another commented, "Love you all.” A third user commented, "HOW SWEEET,” while a fourth one wrote, “THIS IS SO ADORABLE.”

Saif, Kareena and their sons, Taimur and Jeh flew to Maldives on August 14 to ring in the actor's 51st birthday. The family was papped while leaving for their vacation in a private plane. Earlier in the day, Kareena shared photos with Saif and their two little munchkins from their vacation.

Sara herself celebrated her 26th birthday a few days ago and was wished by her friends and fans. To treat her fans, Sara shared glimpses of the priceless moments she spent with her father, mother, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends from 1995 till the present. The montage featured Sara’s adorable baby photos and her transformation into a sexy young lady.

“Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels," she captioned the video.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. She will be next in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.