Sara Ali Khan shares UNSEEN throwback photos with Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan on her birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter and Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday (August 12). Wishes poured in for the actor from her family, friends and the film fraternity.

To treat her fans on her birthday, Sara shared glimpses of the priceless moments she spent with her father, mother, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends from 1995 till the present. The montage featured Sara’s adorable baby photos and her transformation into a sexy young lady.

“Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels," she captioned the video.

Sara’s fans showered her with wishes, praises and blessings on her special day. “This is so beautiful. Happiest birthday Sara," a user wrote while another commented, “Such cute moments...this video is a feast for the eyes.” A third user wrote, “SUPER CUTEE,” while a fourth one commented, “Super sweet madam , you a amazing dream girl.”

In another post, Sara announced her partnership with an NGO, which aims at providing help and assistance to children who have been orphaned due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of her announcing the partnership. "Birthdays are always about excitement, positivity and love. Today while I celebrate with my family, my heart goes out to all those children that have lost their families, support and loved ones. Therefore I am joining hands with @kscfindia to support the vulnerable children who have been impacted gravely by the pandemic,” she captioned her post

The actress recently contributed to the foundation of actor Sonu Sood for the relief of COVID-19 patients who are struggling amid the second wave. Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018, and since then she featured in movies like ‘Simmba', ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, and ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will be next in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.