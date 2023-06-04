Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sara Ali Khan spends Sunday 'sahparivar'; treats mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening

Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate the victory of her latest release with her family and treat them to a screening of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan spends Sunday 'sahparivar'; treats mom Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke screening
A photo of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, has brought some relief to exhibitors. The family comedy-drama has attracted viewers and the film opened higher than expected. Film's leading star, Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate the great run of her latest film with her family. Thus, she decided to treat her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to the screening of her latest film. 

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage photo on her Instagram story. Sara clicked a selfie with Amrita and Ibrahim, and she added the photo with a wide-angle shot of an almost houseful cinema hall. Sara shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Sunday spent sahparivar in the cinema."

Here's the photo

image

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to surprise audiences with its impressive box office collection. After collecting Rs 5.49 crore on its opening day, the film added another Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day collection to Rs 12.69 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official numbers on his social media handles and wrote, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again. Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2. Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles. After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.