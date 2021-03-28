Sara Ali Khan showers love on dad Saif Ali Khan in the most unusual way, check it out

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram page can be described as 'quirky'. The actor flaunts her stylish and cute side with the funniest captions and everyone including her fans and celebs laud her for it. Sara, on Sunday, took to her Instagram story and shared a photo clicked on the sets of Atrangi Re. She is seen looking beautiful in a white salwar suit with a pair of juttis. Sara is seen sitting in front of a tea stall.

An interesting fact is that the tea stall is named 'Saif Chai Wala' and Sara couldn't contain her excitement on seeing it. She posed at the stall and showered love on her dad and actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara posted a GIF of 'I love my Dad' along with 'Chai addict' citing her love for tea too.

Check out the photo below:

During a recent interaction with Elle India, Sara had opened up on spending time with Saif. She had said, "I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy. We both are history nerds, and we laugh about the fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The actor recently wrapped the shoot of the film co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Atrangi Re is slated to release in August this year.