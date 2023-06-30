Sara Ali Khan opens up on being trolled for her temple visits, says ‘if every third person…’

Sara Ali Khan opens up on being trolled for her temple visits

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During the promotions of her film, the actress was seen visiting religious places and was recently seen visiting Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actress got trolled for the same and now the actress has finally reacted to it.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan opened up on being trolled for visiting temples and said, “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise.”

She further said that these trolls won’t stop her from expressing her devotion and added, “Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi! It is my personal choice.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released on June 2 and is still going strong at the box office. The movie opened to positive reviews and have collected Rs 108.1 crore worldwide at the box office. The family drama movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and stars Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal along with Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulaq, Meghana Agarwal and Neeraj Sood.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s movie Metro…In Dino wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal and is slated to release on December 8. She also has Prime Video Original movie Ae Mere Watan in the pipeline which is helmed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar.

