Sara Ali Khan loses herself in chants of Lord Mahakal at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, inside videos go viral

Stills of Sara Ali Khan from Ujjain temple

Sara Ali Khan's latest film with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has become a box office winner, and the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. After Adipurush's business crashed due to negative reviews, Sara's film again witnessed a boost, and the film crossed Rs 70-crore mark at the Indian box office.

To thank God, and celebrate the success of her latest film, Sara visited Mahakaleshwar temple, Kal Bhairav Temple (Ujjain) and Khajrana Ganesh Temple (Indore). The photos and videos from her visit have gone viral in no time. In one of the videos from Ujjain's temple, Sara was channelising her spirituality by hearing the vibes of Lord Mahakal's chants. Sara looked at peace during her visit. In another video, Sara is captured joining her hands and dedicating herself to God. In another video, Sara offered her prayers and performed the rituals. Sara even received a special garland from inside the temple, and while leaving the premises, she interacted with one of her female fans, and greeted, "Jai Mahakal, kaise ho aap?" The fan congratulated her on the success of her latest film, and she replied, "Dhanyawaad (Thank you)."

Here are the videos and photos of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan even shared a few photos from her visit on her Instagram as stories, and summarised her experience with the caption, "Peaceful in the day."

Here's Sara Ali Khan's Instagram stories

Sara is a spiritual person, and she loves to find peace by visiting religious places. Sara was earlier mocked by a few netizens over her religious belief. A few people questioned why the actress goes to the temple when she's a Muslim. A few days before the release of her latest film, Sara clearly told, the actress said, "yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki urja achchi lagni chahiye...main urja mein maanyata rakhti hoon (My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important...I believe in energy)."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is expected to release by year-end.