Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Rashmika Mandanna being trolled for the viral Animal scene.

The much-awaited trailer of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal created a stir on social media. While netizens applauded the trailer, a scene in the film featuring Rashmika Mandanna was heavily criticized on social media. Now, the filmmaker has addressed the actress being trolled for the same in a recent interview.

In a conversation with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga broke silence on Rashmika Mandanna being trolled for a viral scene from Animal trailer and said, “She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it’s a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.”

The scene is question features Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. They both can be seen arguing and while clinching her teeth, an emotional yet angry Rashmika says, “Your love for your father is a curse, I really wish he had died that day.”

Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the film also revealed that Animal 2 is already in the works and said, “Yes there are many plans in the pipeline and future projects. We are working on Spirit with Prabhas. There is also an untitled film with Allu Arjun. And if all goes well (fingers crossed), we will also work on Animal 2.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga added, “It is a delight to work with someone like Bhushan, who gives you the backing and support you need. So I am eagerly awaiting the audience to watch Animal. We will see the response and work on Animal 2. Meanwhile, there are also some more films being planned.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film’s trailer promised a nail-biting fight sequence between Ranbir and Bobby. The film is a revenge drama described as ‘a father-son bond carved in blood,” and is scheduled for a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Manekshaw on December 1.