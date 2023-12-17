Headlines

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape, calls them 'false and baseless'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Most expensive shawls of  Kiara Advani

8 effective home remedies to get rid of acne

National Games 2023 rewind: Medal tally, players who broke national records

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers a fan asking her about her thoughts on marrying again on social media.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017, however, the couple parted ways and got divorced in 2021. Though the actress has taken a break from work, she has been quite active on social media. She recently took some time off to interact with her fans on social media and answered their questions. 

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu held an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, and taking to her stories, the actress wrote, "Sunday thoughts? Here (woman raising hand emoji)." Her fans asked several questions and also shared their thoughts with the actress. A person wrote, "The worst year is ending." She responded, "I feel ya" and added a heart emoji. Another fan said, "All these days, you think you know yourself then life brings you some surprises." She replied, "Some good. Some bad. But that's what makes you so uniquely you."

Another fan asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, "Don't you think of marrying again?" to which Samantha shared a screenshot of data on divorce rates, the actress responded, "Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji)." 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave and started dating. The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad on January 29, 2017, and tied the knot in October, of the same year. However, in 2021, they announced their separation leaving fans shocked with their decision. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has announced a break from work to focus on her health, however, she also announced that she will be foraying into production with the launch of her production house and wrote on Instagram, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures. A nurturing space that invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal. (Inspired by one of my favorite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)." Other than this, the actress will be next seen in the India chapter of Prime Video's global series Citadel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

KhanZaadi reveals she wanted to run away from Bigg Boss house: 'Main toot gayi, ro padi'

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande dance adorably in throwback viral video, fans say 'they were so happy'

DNA TV Show: Revealing historical proof of ancient temple beneath Mathura's Shahi Idgah complex

This Odisha man became 'mushroom millionaire' with Rs 36 investment, now earns Rs 10 lakh annually

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE