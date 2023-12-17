Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers a fan asking her about her thoughts on marrying again on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017, however, the couple parted ways and got divorced in 2021. Though the actress has taken a break from work, she has been quite active on social media. She recently took some time off to interact with her fans on social media and answered their questions.

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu held an interactive session with her fans on Instagram, and taking to her stories, the actress wrote, "Sunday thoughts? Here (woman raising hand emoji)." Her fans asked several questions and also shared their thoughts with the actress. A person wrote, "The worst year is ending." She responded, "I feel ya" and added a heart emoji. Another fan said, "All these days, you think you know yourself then life brings you some surprises." She replied, "Some good. Some bad. But that's what makes you so uniquely you."

Another fan asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, "Don't you think of marrying again?" to which Samantha shared a screenshot of data on divorce rates, the actress responded, "Would be a bad investment according to the statistics (laughing emoji)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Ye Maaya Chesave and started dating. The couple got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad on January 29, 2017, and tied the knot in October, of the same year. However, in 2021, they announced their separation leaving fans shocked with their decision.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the movie Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has announced a break from work to focus on her health, however, she also announced that she will be foraying into production with the launch of her production house and wrote on Instagram, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures. A nurturing space that invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic, and universal. (Inspired by one of my favorite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now...)." Other than this, the actress will be next seen in the India chapter of Prime Video's global series Citadel.