Salman Khan's pic from hospital goes viral, fans say THIS

On Sunday, Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse, got admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment. He was later discharged, is now recovering.

According to ANI, Salman Khan will be celebrating his 56th birthday at his farmhouse. Meanwhile, a picture of him from the hospital is doing rounds on social media. Photographer Varinder Chawla dropped a photo on social media in which Salman can be seen getting treatment. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Picture of @beingsalmankhan from the hospital.”

As soon as this picture was uploaded, Salman’s fans started commenting on it. One of them wrote, “Get well soon Bhai jaan,” while another mentioned, “Take care and get well soon.”

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, in a recent interview, assured his fans that the actor is ‘completely fine’ now. While speaking to News18, he said, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”