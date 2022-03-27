Salman Khan goes swimming in pond, fans say ‘Tiger talaab me nahane aaya’

Salman Khan shared a photo of himself swimming in a pond over the weekend. Salman shared photos of himself enjoying the water on Instagram on Saturday. Salman was shirtless in the photo and donned a beige bowl hat.

In the first photo, Salman Khan is surrounded by water and looks away from the camera with a smile on his face. Only his shoulders were visible when he submerged himself in the water. Salman looked sideways in the second snap, with only a portion of his face visible. Salman didn't add a caption on his Instagram post.



Reacting to the viral photos, actor Preity Zinta wrote, "I Miss You (red heart emojis)."

Salman's post was also praised by fans, while several of them teased him. One wrote, “Tiger talaab me nahaane aayaa hai Mumbai municipal corporation waale ne paani band kar diya hai bhai k ghar ka ...”

Another wrote, "Ek dafa jo mein paani mein ghus gaya to phir mein Magarmach ki bhi nahi suntan.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan just finished filming his upcoming Telugu debut ‘Godfather’, which also stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan. Godfather is a Telugu version of Mohanlal's 2019 Malablockbuster ‘Lucifer’, which also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.



In terms of work, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. With an exciting promo, he recently announced the release date. He wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."