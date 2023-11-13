Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

Headlines

Fans of Salman Khan were seen bursting firecrackers inside theatres screening his new release Tiger 3, which hit the theatres on Diwali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 12. The spy thriller is the third film in the Tiger series and the fifth in the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film opened to a good response from the fans, as was evident from some viral videos of the screenings doing rounds of the internet. Fans of Salman were recorded bursting firecrackers inside the theatres, much to the amusement of others online.

In a video being shared from Malegaon, the local fan club of Salman Khan is shown to ‘continue its tradition’ of bursting crackers inside the theatre. The short video shows scenes from Tiger 3 playing on the big screen. In the foreground, we can see firecrackers go up in the hall in the front scenes. As some fans cheer and whistle at the spectacle, others move away from the embers and burning crackers. Another video from another theatre shows much of the same thing – fans bursting crackers on Salman’s entry in the film.

While Salman fans have argued that the elebration is proof of the actor’s stardom, others are not too happy about the trend. A fan of the actor wrote, “This is the best way Salman fans could celebrate Diwali.” Another tongue-in-cheek remark referred to the cracker ban and said, “Government banned crackers outside so Salman fans burst them inside the theatres.”

But there was a lot of criticism of the wild celebrations too. “This is reckless and dangerous. Authorities should take action,” tweeted one. Another wrote, “This is so stupid. What if seats or carpet catch fire. Who will be responsible?”

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, marks the return of Salman as the iconic spy Tiger. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi with a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan, reprising his role from another Spy Universe film Pathaan. Tiger 3 has seen a great opening, earning Rs 44 crore net on its opening day in India.

