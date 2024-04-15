Twitter
Salman Khan's family is 'taken aback' after 'disturbing' firing incident, reacts to people calling it a publicity stunt

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 08:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan with his family/Instagram
Two unidentified gunmen opened firing outside Salman Khan and his family's home in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on early morning on Monday, April 14. A day after the shocking incident, Arbaaz Khan has released a statement on behalf of their family, saying that they are not unaffected and are cooperating with the Mumbai police in the investigation.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor-producer uploaded a note, which read, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."

"No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support", the Daraar actor concluded.

On Sunday itself, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack. The case has been transferred to Mumbai crime branch. An official source in the Delhi Police has said one of the two gunmen is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram.

READ | Not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; this filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director

