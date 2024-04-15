Twitter
Bollywood

Not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; this filmmaker has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Director

The legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy has won the most Filmfare Award for Best Director, a record total of seven times in his career.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 05:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmfare Awards are one of the most esteemed honours in the Hindi film industry. The prestigious ceremony began with just five awards in its inaugural edition in 1954 and in its 69th ceremony this year, the awards were presented in 30 categories. The Filmfare Award for Best Director is being awarded since the first edition and interestingly, the first filmmaker to be honoured as Best Director has won the most awards in this category. 

This legendary filmmaker is none other than Bimal Roy, who has been awarded the Filmfare 'Black Lady' statuette a total of seven times in his career. His movies, dealing with realistic and socialistic themes, have been appreciated not just in India but across the globe, making him one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema.

Roy made the hattrick for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Director twice in his career. His first three consecutive awards came from 1954 to 1956 for the films Do Bigha Zameen, Parineeti, and Biraj Bahu. His next three consecutive awards were for the films Madhumati, Sujata, and Parakh from 1959 to 1961. The director received his seventh and final honour for the film Bandini in 1964.

Talking about other major filmmakers who have won multiple Best Director awards at the Filmfare, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been honoured five times for his films Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Yash Chopra has received the award four times for Waqt (1965), Ittefaq (1969), Daag (1973), and Deewaar (1975). Karan Johar has been awarded for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and My Name Is Khan (2010). 

READ | Shah Rukh Khan as Walter White, Ranbir Kapoor as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

