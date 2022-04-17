Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan at Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

Two years after the pandemic, politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftaar party and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan continued to be a major attraction of his celebration. Salman Khan was among the early guest at the bash. He always attends Baba's party, and even this year, he graced the occasion along with other Bollywood celebs. Apart from Salman, Shah Rukh Khan also graced the party. KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt, director Anees Bazmee, Karan Singh Grover, Jay Bhanusali, Rashami Desai, Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan, Eesha Gupta, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shilpa Shetty, and others also attended the Iftaar party. The last Iftaar party of Baba Siddique was held in 2019, and Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had added more value with their presence.

(Images source: Viral Bhayani)

Politician Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftar Party every year in Mumbai which witnesses a whale of celebrities marking their presence. These celebs look their traditional best and make heads turn while arriving at the bash. Among the most awaited celebrities every year are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan if they are in town make sure to attend the Iftaar party. Moreover, it was at Baba Siddiqui's bash where SRK and Salman hugged for the first time after their infamous brawl.