Salman Khan agrees to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is it because of Shah Rukh Khan?

After 25 long years, the 'Karan Arjun' jodi Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to collaborate on the big screen. According to sources, the pairing will be seen once again post their cameos in 'Tubelight' and 'Zero'. More so, they would pair up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

The source added that it was a struggle to bring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together. Many writers, producers, and directors tried to do so, but nobody could do that. Finally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave them a great script that has been loved by both of them. They thus agreed to go ahead with the project soon.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan met in Juhu's Soho House to finalize the project. Interestingly this happened after Salman and Sanjay's fallout during 'Inshallah'. Salman was finalized for the movie alongside Alia Bhatt, but soon, Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team announced that the project was on the backburner and Salman was no longer the lead role in the movie. One can only wonder if Shah Rukh Khan had any role in bringing Salman and Sanjay back on track with the movie.

Post Inshallah episode, Sanjay Leela Bhansali went on to finalize another project with Alia Bhatt i.e. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan went on to announce Prabhudheva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' for Eid 2020 release. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

Before Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked with Salman Khan in 'Khamoshi: The Musical' opposite Manisha Koirala and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while he also individually worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in 'Devdas'.