Runway 34 Twitter review: Moviegoers call Ajay Devgn starrer 'impressive', hail thrilling plot

Runway 34/Trailer

Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar is based on true events. Ajay Devgn produced and directed Runway 34, which was released on April 29, 2022, around Eid.

Fans are racing to theatres to see the film now and early morning reviews have begun to pour in.

Take a look at what fans have to say:

REVIEW: #Runway34



- Film takes off slow but gets onto you very quickly. Stunning visuals and thrilling plot keeps you hooked. Good dialogues and BGM. But the best part is @ajaydevgn and @SrBachchan ‘s acting. Both nailed their characters to the core.



IMPRESSIVE — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) April 29, 2022

Previously, Taking to Twitter, Kapil Sharma wrote alongside a still from the film, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."



Jackky Bhagnani, who is currently dating Runway 34 actress Rakul Preet Singh, also watched the film and said that his girlfriend had made him proud. Calling the film a 'must watch', Jaccky wrote on Twitter, "#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."