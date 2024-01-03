Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Rohan Gurbaxani talks about the film, his co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, and more.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

article-main
Rohan Gurbaxani with Ananya Panday on the sets of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix last week, just after Christmas. The coming-of-age story of three friends navigating friendships and relationships in the age of social media obsession has been praised by fans and critics alike. Actor Rohan Gurbaxani has grabbed attention with his supporting role of Rohan, the on-off boyfriend of Ananya Panday’s character Ahana. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor talks about his role, the film’s reception, and his co-stars.

Talking about his role in the film and the reception to both his performance and the film in general, Rohan says, “For any artiste, it’s always the most satisfying thing to get as much work out in the world. As an actor, the level of perseverance and relentless hustle you need to have is quite a lot, but not in a way that is scary. I know good work will speak. With that mentality, you have to work on your craft. I feel it’s happening gradually (recognition and appreciation) so I don’t get too caught up in the highs or lows and just keep at it.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been praised for its realism and relatability, and while many would assume this realistic setting would make acting easier, Rohan says it gives a different challenge. “You relate to a lot here, in this sort of a movie. As an actor, you try and take things from your life or from people you know. Although the character is different from me, the story is very close to home and relatable. But such roles are challenging because they come across as so relatable. There an actor can get caught up in the trap of thinking it’s easy and there is no need to work on it. I try to not approach it like that,” says the actor.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi – three actors in their 20s who are just establishing themselves in Bollywood. Talking about the experience of working with artistes close to his age, Rohan says, “I have always wanted to work with actors with my age, particularly those who have made a mark already. And all three of them are in that bracket. Adarsh, I clearly remember, from The White Tiger, where his performance really hit me. So when you are in the company of such people, you can’t help but enjoy being in the company of these performers.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is currently streaming on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE