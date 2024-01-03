Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Rohan Gurbaxani talks about the film, his co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, and more.

Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix last week, just after Christmas. The coming-of-age story of three friends navigating friendships and relationships in the age of social media obsession has been praised by fans and critics alike. Actor Rohan Gurbaxani has grabbed attention with his supporting role of Rohan, the on-off boyfriend of Ananya Panday’s character Ahana. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actor talks about his role, the film’s reception, and his co-stars.

Talking about his role in the film and the reception to both his performance and the film in general, Rohan says, “For any artiste, it’s always the most satisfying thing to get as much work out in the world. As an actor, the level of perseverance and relentless hustle you need to have is quite a lot, but not in a way that is scary. I know good work will speak. With that mentality, you have to work on your craft. I feel it’s happening gradually (recognition and appreciation) so I don’t get too caught up in the highs or lows and just keep at it.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been praised for its realism and relatability, and while many would assume this realistic setting would make acting easier, Rohan says it gives a different challenge. “You relate to a lot here, in this sort of a movie. As an actor, you try and take things from your life or from people you know. Although the character is different from me, the story is very close to home and relatable. But such roles are challenging because they come across as so relatable. There an actor can get caught up in the trap of thinking it’s easy and there is no need to work on it. I try to not approach it like that,” says the actor.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, and Siddhant Chaturvedi – three actors in their 20s who are just establishing themselves in Bollywood. Talking about the experience of working with artistes close to his age, Rohan says, “I have always wanted to work with actors with my age, particularly those who have made a mark already. And all three of them are in that bracket. Adarsh, I clearly remember, from The White Tiger, where his performance really hit me. So when you are in the company of such people, you can’t help but enjoy being in the company of these performers.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is currently streaming on Netflix.