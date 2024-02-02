Twitter
Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

Riteish Deshmukh recalls playing match for his team in Celebrity Cricket League, the next day after he got married.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

One of India’s most-watched sport and entertainment event, Celebrity Cricket League is back with its 10th season. Many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Kiccha Sudeep and more are all set for the tournament. Recently, Riteish shared a hilarious memory of the CCL. 

In a statement, Riteish Deshmukh, who is the captain of Mumbai Heroes, recalled one of the hilarious memories of Celebrity Cricket League. The actor recalled how his team players reacted to him playing a match the next day of his wedding and said, “I have always been passionate about CCL, in fact, all of us have been. There is a very big memory, you can say a hilarious one actually. I remember, when I got married, the next day, I was playing a match for my team. So, at the time of the reception, I had some team members who took me to one corner and persuaded me to play the next day.”

The Celebrity Cricket League’s tenth season is set to bring together over 200 most followed and loved film celebrities in 8 teams representing India’s major film industries including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

Salman Khan is the brand ambassador, Riteish Deshmukh is the captain and Sohail Khan is the owner of Mumbai Heroes. Venkatesh is the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors and Akhil Akkineni is the Captain. Arya will be leading Chennai Rhinos and Sudeep will be the captain of Karnataka Bulldozers. South superstar Mohanlal is the co-owner of Kerala Strikers which will be lead by Indrajith, Manoj Tiwari is heading Bhojpuri Dabbangs and Sonu Sood is the captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor’s Bengal Tigers will be lead by Jissu Sengupta.

The 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League will be spread over four weekends with 20 entertaining matches which will be live-streamed, starting February 23, 2024 on JioCinema.

