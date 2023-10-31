Headlines

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

Richa Chadha's latest tweet has left netizens puzzled. A major section of internet users felt it is an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Actress Richa Chadha is quite vocal on X (formerly Twitter). However, her latest tweet has left the netizens puzzled. On Tuesday, Richa Chadha wrote on X, "Karma is real." An hour later, Richa posted an image with a quote that said, "Karma says, what you do with others will come back to you." Sharing the image, Richa wrote, "So choose kindness…"

Here are the posts 

 As soon as Richa shared the post, it left netizens puzzled. A major section of internet users felt that Richa's latest tweet was an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut. For the unversed, Kangana's latest movie, Tejas, has failed at the box office, and the dull phase of the actress' career continues with another box office disappointment. 

Richa's latest tweets went viral on the internet, and many netizens call it a jibe at Kangana Ranaut. A netizen wrote, "Come on it's not karma, it's just high expectations of the audience which failed the movie. After getting used to something like "TopGun Maverick", Tejas with its cheap VFX had no chance, No matter whom you cast "content is king",  the sooner the makers realise this the better." Another netizen wrote, "Getting back to Kangana." One of the netizens wrote, "Yessssssss. And the best part is it comes back in double."  One of the netizens joked, "Kangana's karma is real." 

Here are the netizens' reactions

About Tejas 

The aerial actioner Tejas, headlined by Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of the Indian Air Force officer Tejas Gill, is among the biggest Bollywood flops this year after Adipurush, Ganapath, Yaariyan 2, and The Vaccine War. On its fourth day of release, the film collected only Rs 40 lakh, taking its four-day net domestic total to Rs 4.15 crore.

The entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama got in touch with several theatre owners across India. Kirtibhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, shared that he had to cancel all 15 shows of Tejas in his cinema hall from Friday to Sunday. Kirtibhai said, "Not a single show of Tejas has been played in my theatre. There were zero bookings. On Friday, I gave one whole audi to Tejas and decided to play 6 shows as it’s just 2 hours long. But due to no audience, I decided to play 3 shows of Tejas on Saturday." After Tejas, Kangana will next be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in her directorial Emergency. The movie is slated for November 24. 

