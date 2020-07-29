Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says it is illegal to file a case in Bihar pertaining to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as investigations are underway in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 04:56 PM IST

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Rhea Chakraborty has now knocked on the door of the Supreme Court of India, filing an application demanding that the FIR registered in Bihar against her be transferred to Mumbai where the investigation into the late actor's death is already underway. The application says that police from two different states cannot investigate one case. 

Rhea's lawyer has said that when the investigation in Sushant's death is already ongoing in Mumbai, which people are fully aware of, then it is illegal to file a case in Bihar regarding the same case relating to the same incident. 

The lawyer further added that the complaint registered in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty is overlooking Supreme Court's earlier decisions wherein the Supreme Court has transferred the FIR registered in several states in the same case to the state police starting who started with the investigation first. 

On Tuesday evening, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh accused Rhea of taking Sushant's cash, jewellery, laptop, and credit cards with her when she dumped him on June 8, 2020. Rhea also had Sushant Singh Rajput's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown. 

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.

