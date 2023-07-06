Search icon
Remember ‘Pappu’ from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? He's now famous Bollywood director who directed Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Pappu from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa is now a famous Bollywood director who directed Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Pappu from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is an all-time favorite movie of many across all age groups that recently completed 15 years. Be it Pappu Can’t Dance or Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, fans will hum these memorable songs. But did you know that ‘Pappu’ in the movie is now an award-winning director? 

Well yes, Remember that awkward, weird dancer in the song Pappu Can’t Dance Saala who was sharing a drink with his crush and ruining his guitar? He is now an award-winning director and he is none other than Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra is popularly known for directing films like Gehraiyaan, Kapoor and Sons, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Born on January 1, 1983, Batra entered the entertainment industry as a side actor in 2006 Don: The Chase Begins Again. 

He then went on to work as an assistant director in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na where he was asked to do a small role in the song Pappu Can’t Dance Saala. Recalling the time, Shakun Batra told Ranveer Allahbadia in an old interview, “We were in Alibaug and we didn’t have enough actors, so Abbas, the director, looked at me and said, ‘just do this part na, we need this one pappu…”

He further added, “In my head, I was like, ‘What is this track, Pappu Can’t Dance and who is going to listen to this track’...so I stood up and did it. Cut to (later), it became a film that everyone watched.” 

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Kareena Kapoor Khan, in Imran Khan’s Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and later went on to work with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan and Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor and Sons.

Meanwhile, Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a blockbuster starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza. The movie revolved around friendship, heartbreak, and romance.

Read Did you know Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na gave tribute to Samuel Beckett's play Waiting for God?

 

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral
First-image
Wordle 747 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

